Hundreds of flights have been canceled and thousands more delayed since Wednesday ... as powerful storms turn Thanksgiving travel into an absolute nightmare for Americans trying to make it home for the holidays.

Roughly 370 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been canceled Thursday morning, with another 700 delayed, according to FlightAware. That's on top of nearly 7,000 delays and more than 160 cancellations Wednesday.

And things could get even uglier ... with heavy rain and powerful winds expected to hammer parts of the East Coast throughout Thanksgiving Day.

Delta, United and American Airlines have issued travel waivers, allowing eligible passengers to rebook their flights.

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As we reported ... the nasty weather has already left more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power, with millions more at risk of blackouts. It's also forced the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to be postponed until Saturday.

The latest travel nightmare comes less than 2 weeks after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, leaving travelers stranded at airports across the country.