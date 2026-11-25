Mother Nature is crashing Thanksgiving ... the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed as a nasty storm threatens to wreak havoc on New York City.

Macy's announced Wednesday the annual spectacle is being pushed from Thanksgiving morning to Saturday ... with powerful winds and heavy rain raising serious safety concerns for spectators and participants.

The decision comes as the parade celebrates its 100th edition ... with the massive character balloons particularly vulnerable to dangerous wind gusts.

And for anyone planning to watch from the couch Thursday ... NBC will air a rerun of last year's parade instead.