Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers says he's not returning to Pittsburgh after his shocking benching by the Steelers ... and he's unloading on Mike McCarthy, claiming the head coach has been sleeping through meetings, skipping team activities, and even forgetting which NFL team he's coaching.

The four-time MVP went off during Wednesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" ... alleging McCarthy has been dozing off in meetings since training camp, missing walk-throughs and even breaking down a huddle by shouting "1, 2, 3, Packers" during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Rodgers -- who said he was given the day off -- says he's confronted McCarthy about his well-being numerous times, even suggesting he step aside and let someone else lead the team ... but claims the coach gets angry and denies anything is wrong.

And Rodgers says the bad blood runs deep ... claiming McCarthy still hasn't forgiven him for getting fired in Green Bay. He says the issues went on for 10 years with the Packers and could've remained private in Pittsburgh ... but he's breaking his silence over what he calls a lack of professionalism.

Rodgers also revealed he's asked the Steelers to release him ... after learning from teammate Pat Freiermuth that he'd been benched, despite meeting with McCarthy just hours earlier.

As was reported ... Pittsburgh announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start Friday against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers inactive.