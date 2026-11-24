Former WWE star Eugene is hospitalized in London after experiencing pain at an event over the weekend ... and his current condition remains unclear.

The wrestler's ex-wife, Stephanie Dinsmore, confirms to TMZ that Nick Dinsmore -- the man behind the Eugene character -- was admitted to a hospital in London, he currently lives in the U.K., after experiencing pain at an event.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Dinsmore was placed on a ventilator at one point during his hospitalization, though his current condition is unclear. We're told family members are now heading to the UK to be by his side.

The 50-year-old Dinsmore rose to fame in WWE in 2004 as Eugene, the eccentric nephew of on-screen "Raw" general manager Eric Bischoff.

Eugene became a fan favorite for his childlike enthusiasm and quirky antics in the ring ... portraying an intellectually disabled wrestling prodigy who could go toe-to-toe with WWE's biggest stars, including Triple H and Kurt Angle.

He also captured the World Tag Team Championship alongside William Regal in 2004.