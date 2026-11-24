Former WWE Star Eugene Hospitalized in UK
Former WWE Star Eugene Hospitalized in UK ... Condition Unclear
Former WWE star Eugene is hospitalized in London after experiencing pain at an event over the weekend ... and his current condition remains unclear.
The wrestler's ex-wife, Stephanie Dinsmore, confirms to TMZ that Nick Dinsmore -- the man behind the Eugene character -- was admitted to a hospital in London, he currently lives in the U.K., after experiencing pain at an event.
A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... Dinsmore was placed on a ventilator at one point during his hospitalization, though his current condition is unclear. We're told family members are now heading to the UK to be by his side.
The 50-year-old Dinsmore rose to fame in WWE in 2004 as Eugene, the eccentric nephew of on-screen "Raw" general manager Eric Bischoff.
Eugene became a fan favorite for his childlike enthusiasm and quirky antics in the ring ... portraying an intellectually disabled wrestling prodigy who could go toe-to-toe with WWE's biggest stars, including Triple H and Kurt Angle.
He also captured the World Tag Team Championship alongside William Regal in 2004.
Before his WWE success, Dinsmore built an impressive career in Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he held multiple championships. He later returned to the independent wrestling scene and launched his own promotion, Midwest All Pro Wrestling.