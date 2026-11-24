"90 Day Fiancé" alum Sheila Mangubat passed away following a cancer battle.

Sheila's friend, Aimee Adiwang, said the reality star died from gynecological cancer at the age of 35 ... just days before she was set to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Sheila, who lives in the Philippines, had been hospitalized for four days before she died ... according to her friend.

Aimee told Page Six the reality star was initially told she had a urinary tract infection … but later found out it was cancer. Sheila's son told Aimee his mom had "circulatory failure" at the hospital.

Sheila's former fiancé David Dangerfield broke the news of her death on social media ... posting, "I am devastated and still trying to process this loss."