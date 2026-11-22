Tom Jackson -- a former linebacker for the Denver Broncos who went on to have a nearly 3-decade run at ESPN as a broadcaster -- has died.

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.” Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson. What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ https://t.co/0eogqMa73r @ESPNNFL

His death was announced on ESPN’s "Sunday NFL Countdown" by his friend and longtime colleague Chris Berman who said ... "All of us are stunned. I'm stunned, we're stunned and you're stunned. We've lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson."

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro shared that Tom was "one of the most influential and beloved figures in ESPN's history."

The Broncos said in a statement Tom was "an inspirational leader and fierce competitor" remembering him for being a "a proud member of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl team" and for carrying himself with "class, warmth and humility."

After his NFL career, Tom joined ESPN as a studio analyst back in 1987, famously teaming up with Chris on "NFL Primetime" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" for nearly 30 years.

A winner of 7 Sports Emmy Awards ... Tom also received the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2015 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Tom was 75.