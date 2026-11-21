Play video content Video: Miley Cyrus Tears Up at the Altar, Reveals Stunning Wedding Dress BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus was seen wiping a tear away from her face in emotional photos and video from her Palm Springs wedding ceremony ... offering the first look of her stunning wedding dress.

In the exclusive video photos obtained by TMZ ... Miley can be seen wearing a stunning open-back wedding gown with sleeves and a long train as she stands underneath a truss of white roses, while her now-husband Maxx Morando sports a black suit.

At one point ... Miley takes out a handkerchief as she gets emotional before reading her vows from a white folded note card in front of her hundred or so attendees.

In another sweet moment ... the wedding officiant can be seen lowering the microphone for Maxx's vows.

We reported earlier ... Miley and Maxx officially got hitched Saturday afternoon.

Before their nuptials ... the couple hosted family and friends at their rehearsal dinner at a nearby restaurant, offering them filet mignon, lobster ravioli and more.

On Saturday morning ... Miley's mom Tish Cyrus appeared emotional as she received a hug from her husband Dominic Purcell in her car. It's not every day your daughter gets married!

As you know ... Miley and Maxx got engaged roughly a year ago after 4 years of dating.