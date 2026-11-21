The Trump administration is releasing government files on the age-old debate over the existence of the mysterious Bigfoot -- and you might just be surprised with the findings from a biologist.

Here's the deal ... The United States Forest Service has released 3 files under the title, “Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records," detailing efforts by the US government to determine if Bigfoot is a real Sasquatch stomping around the Pacific Northwest and North American forests or just some jokester in a costume.

In 1982, Rodney L. Johnson -- a biologist -- was recruited by the US Department of Agriculture to examine 3 locations containing large footprints purportedly belonging to Bigfoot in a wooded area of Washington state. Johnson subsequently wrote a 6-page memo for the USDA, in which he reported his findings.

Johnson wrote that he discovered footprints mostly on muddy trails in Umatilla National Forest and photographed the tracks from "Site A," "Site B," and "Site C." You can see it all in Johnson's memo released by the US Forest Service right here.

Ultimately, Johnson concluded that the tracks he examined at Site A and Site B were made by "something other than a 300-pound plus two-footed being." Johnson also wrote that "if the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail."

He added that the "print" marks on the foot would have to be very hard to duplicate," and "they appear very natural." Furthermore, Johnson wrote, "I would almost suspect a cast made of an actual foot would have had to be used to make the 'fake' feet. If this were the case, though, the other creases in the foot should have shown."

Finally, Johnson wrote that Site C contained 12 tracks in a dry open area and the prints were similar to those found at Site A and Site B.