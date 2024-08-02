Bigfoot Purportedly Spotted in Resurfaced Documentary Clip, Running Among Caribou

Bigfoot enthusiasts think they've spotted their man (or animal) in an old documentary that they're digging back up and taking a hard look at ... and honestly, it might be Biggie!

The clip is from the 2001 film "Great North" -- filmed near the Arctic Circle -- and it got posted/circulated on a Bigfoot lovers' Reddit page ... and people online are buzzing about a shadowy figure running upright behind a herd of caribou ... which they think is a sasquatch.

The reappearance of this scene has stirred up the old debate of whether it's real or not -- especially since the film’s director, William Reeve, admitted eight years ago on the YouTube page ThinkerThunker he didn’t notice the mysterious figure until 15 years after filming.

While some folks thought it looked like a guy with a backpack ... Reeve pointed out there were no people for hundreds of miles around at the time -- and no one from his team was on the other side of the water. So, on its face ... this thing is kinda inexplicable.

As for it being a bear, Reeve shot that down too -- bears run on all fours, not upright. So, that theory’s out the window too. If you're a bigfoot person ... you probs think this is real!

Of course, it isn't the only bigfoot sighting -- there've been others in more recent memory.