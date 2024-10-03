Bigfoot Spotted Chilling in Oklahoma in Viral Video

Play video content Tik Tok/@e_man580

An apparent Bigfoot has made his (or her) inevitable TikTok debut ... and the footage is actually the best to date of a Sasquatch in the wild -- as opposed to a snack commercial.

Here's the big hairy deal ... a video posted Wednesday that has since gone viral shows what sure as hell seems to be a Bigfoot just chilling against a tree in a wooded area of Lawton, about 3 hours from Oklahoma City.

The video is only a few seconds long, but it sure does look like something ripped right out of "Harry and the Hendersons" ... the TikToker who posted called the instance the "scariest moment" of his life.

If this really is an elusive Sasquatch, the manimal better be careful -- 'cause Lawton is a military town, right next to Fort Sill ... and lord only knows the tests they administer!!!

We suppose this could all be a hoax, and perhaps someone is just chilling in the area sporting a Bigfoot costume ahead of Halloween ... or there's collusion going on here for some clout chasing -- but maybe this is the real deal, folks!

Whatever the case, it's kinda refreshing to get some purported footage that is not completely grainy and shot from 200 yards away ... as these "spottings" tend to be.