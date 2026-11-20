Incest allegations aren't getting between a Kentucky cop and his wife ... even though the wife is charged with sexual abuse involving an 11-year-old boy.

Here's the deal ... Andy Winans -- a Bardstown PD police officer -- is married to Lauren Winans, who prosecutors have charged with several serious offenses ... namely, first-degree sodomy, incest, and sexual abuse involving a child under age 12. Lauren has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $250,000 bond in the county jail.

Andy supported his wife in court Thursday, even as a detective testified that Lauren told her 11-year-old victim their alleged sexual activity was "normal."

Lauren was escorted in shackles to her bond hearing Thursday in Nelson County Circuit Court ... and Andy sat in the gallery behind her. At one point, Lauren turned and greeted Andy and other relatives seated next to her cop husband.

During the hearing, a detective testified on the witness stand that the alleged sex abuse came to light after the underage victim got into an argument with Lauren over the phone and then reported it to his stepmom, who was shell-shocked by the allegations.

The detective testified that the stepmom then told the boy's father, who, in turn, called the state police. The detective testified that he launched an investigation, which uncovered three alleged incidents of sexual abuse by Lauren, who allegedly groped the boy twice and engaged in "oral abuse" once.

On the third occasion, the detective said, the boy told Lauren to stop because he was feeling uncomfortable with her actions, but she said it was all "normal" and continued to abuse him.