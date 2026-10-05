Father Arrested in Incest Case Involving His 14-Year-Old Daughter, Teen Rescued

The father who allegedly impregnated his 14-year-old daughter has been arrested in Mexico and the teen has been rescued ... according to authorities.

Officials believe the teen gave birth to her father's child on the side of a California road ... and the newborn -- named "Baby Angelita" by law enforcement -- was found dead on August 1.

Authorities found Sergio Galvez Perez and his daughter in Mexico, in a reported rescue mission by Mexican authorities and the FBI.

Officials say they found Perez with narcotics ... but it's not entirely clear how he ended up with the drugs in his possession.

As we previously reported, the cops were originally looking for Perez and his daughter for their alleged involvement in the infant's death.

But since then, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that they hadn't brought any charges against the teen, and are instead acknowledging she's a "victim of her father’s abuse."

They said ... "No child should ever have to endure such horrific circumstances." They insisted their priority was the girl's safety.

Perez is suspected of multiple felonies, including incest, lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse, child concealment and child endangerment.