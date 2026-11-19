Thomas Markle didn't quite have his info straight during his court-ordered psych evaluation ... because he confused Meghan Markle and his other daughter.

According to the forensic psychiatric evaluation obtained by TMZ ... Markle told the psychiatrist that he only has one daughter, when he actually has two.

During the interview, Markle mentioned he had a son, Thomas Jr., and a daughter, Meghan.

The psychiatrist brought up Meghan's sister, Samantha, because he'd been staying with her, but Markle said ... "I don’t think so. I have two kids. I think Meghan is Samantha. I only have one daughter and one son."

At another point, when talking about his psychiatric history, he referred to Meghan as his "sister," before apologizing and clarifying that he doesn't have a sister and that Meghan is his daughter.