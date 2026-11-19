Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial in his child pornography case ... meaning the 82-year-old's legal troubles are moving forward.

An independent psychiatric evaluation determined Thomas is mentally fit to face the charges, with the findings presented during a hearing Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

Prosecutors accepted the report's findings ... while Thomas' attorney reportedly isn't challenging them for now, though she could revisit the issue once the case moves to California.

As we previously reported ... a judge ordered Thomas to undergo a mental evaluation earlier this month after concerns arose about his health, advanced age and difficulty recalling information.

Thomas remains locked up in Florida after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor while out on bond following his November 6 arrest on a federal child pornography possession charge.

Play video content Video: Thomas Markle Sr. Allegedly Found Storing Child Sexual Abuse Videos PNP WCPC

And his legal headaches aren't limited to the U.S. ... as we reported Tuesday, Thomas is also facing multiple charges in the Philippines related to child sexual abuse material.