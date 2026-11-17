Thomas Markle has been hit with several charges related to child sex abuse material in the Philippines.

According to ITV, the Philippine National Police are charging Meghan Markle's estranged father with two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of child sexual abuse or exploitation material and one count of possessing such material.

Thomas is facing a similar charge in the United States ... he was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

TM is in custody in a Florida jail and has been ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation with a report due Friday.

Play video content Video: Police Search Items Confiscated from Thomas Markle Sr.'s Home PNP WCPC

Thomas had been under investigation in the Philippines following allegations he possessed child sexual abuse material ... and law enforcement seized items from his home and searched them before filing charges.