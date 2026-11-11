Thomas Markle Has No Money For Commissary in Jail After Second Arrest

Thomas Markle is seemingly not getting much support from his family and friends following his second arrest in his child porn case ... because Meghan Markle's dad has no funds in his commissary account.

Here's the deal ... Markle is locked up in the Pinellas County Jail in Florida after getting arrested early Tuesday for cutting off his ankle monitor while he was out on bond after his initial arrest on federal child porn charges, TMZ has learned.

Later in the day, the judge revoked Markle's bond during a court hearing and then remanded him to the custody of the county jail under the supervision of the federal U.S. Marshals Service.

Typically, inmates at the Pinellas County jail enjoy a whole host of yummy snacks courtesy of their family and friends ordering online.

And there's plenty of care packages to choose from ... such as "Mega Munch," "The Big Bite," "The All Star," and "Elite Protein." But the stuff ain't cheap ... these packages can cost between $39.99 and $129.99, which isn't chump change.