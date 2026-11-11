Ethan Klein Asks Judge to Deny Estranged Wife Hila's Spousal Support Request

Ethan Klein fired back at his ex Hila Klein's request for spousal support ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Ethan asked the court not to award Hila or him support.

At the same time, Ethan's legal team seems to agree with Hila's request for joint custody of their 3 kids ... while asking the court to confirm all of his income and assets that he accrued before their marriage and after their separation as his separate property.

We reported earlier ... Hila listed the date of their separation as Oct. 13 in her divorce filing ... and Ethan listed the same date.

She also asked for her last name to be reverted back to her maiden name ... and Hila asked the court for Ethan to foot the bill for her legal fees.

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The divorce comes after their very public break-up ... following Hila's shocking claim that Ethan cheated on her.

In a lengthy Instagram statement ... she claimed Ethan had carried on an affair for 6 months.