Ethan Klein Breaks Silence On Wife Hila's Claims He Cheated On Her

Ethan Klein is breaking his silence after his wife, Hila Klein, claimed that he cheated on her and had a 6-month affair.

Taking to his Instagram Stories ... Ethan wrote ... "I know a lot of people are understandably looking for a comment from me, but I ask that you please respect my family's privacy and do not contact them looking for me or asking for their comments."

The "H3 Podcast" host added ... "They have nothing to do with this and share in your outrage and disappointment. Thank you."

We reported earlier ... Hila made her bombshell accusation yesterday accusing Ethan of "having an affair for months" ... and revealing they've since split.

She said he changed his tune often about what went down ... going from dismissing her suspicion, to downplaying the alleged affair as "just a kiss" ... to eventually admitting he allegedly had been in an outside relationship for "over 6 months."

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As a result of his alleged confession ... Hila said she is "living a nightmare I can't wake up from."

While Ethan's latest statement is the first time he's addressed the split ... just before Hila shared her account, he cryptically wrote that his podcast would be "put on an indefinite hiatus."

After the news broke ... his "H3 Podcast" crew came forward saying they refuse to work with Ethan in the wake of the allegations.