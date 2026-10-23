Ethan Klein Claimed He Couldn't Stand Cheaters Years Before His Alleged Affair

Play video content Video: Ethan Klein Claimed He Couldn't Stand Cheaters Years Before His Own Affair H3 Podcast

A resurfaced clip from Ethan Klein's podcast isn't aging well in the wake of his estranged wife's bombshell cheating allegations ... because he once said he can't stand cheaters.

In the old clip from his "H3 Podcast," Ethan is talking about the Try Guys cheating scandal ... and he says he hates men with kids who cheat on the mother of their children.

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The obvious irony here is that he and Hila Klein have 3 kids together and she claims Ethan has been carrying on an affair for at least 6 months.

As we previously reported, Hila posted on Instagram Thursday that she'd learned Ethan had been cheating on her ... noting she'd been slowly getting more admissions out of him after feeling something was off.

She said it's a "nightmare I can't wake up from" and an "immeasurable" betrayal from Ethan. Hila wrote ... "I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak."

She said Ethan's initial denial made her question her sanity, but ultimately her instincts were spot on.