'H3 Podcast's Hila Klein Says She Was Sent Human Skulls as Threat, CPS Called

"H3 Podcast" host Hila Klein says she's dealing with all sorts of vile threats simply for being pro-Israel ... and she says someone even sent her two human skulls in the mail!!!

The cohost of the comedy podcast tells TMZ ... she fears for her safety after two human skulls showed up at her office, and cops were called to her home over bogus claims that her children were living in filth.

We obtained photos of the human skulls sent to Hila and her husband, Ethan Klein, and it's pretty eerie.

Hila says the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated false claims that her kids were crawling around and eating dog poop ... and she says social workers came to her home and even interviewed her young children.

In fact, she says the skulls were delivered in the mail the same day DCFS went to her home. It's unclear who sent the skulls, and Hila says an anonymous tip was sent to DCFS.

Hila says it's all been draining on her mental health and she recently bought a gun and is applying for a concealed carry permit ... no easy feat in L.A. County.

On top of it all, Hila's new makeup brand, Teddy Glow, imploded within hours of its recent launch after most of the campaign team -- including three out of four models and the makeup artist -- publicly severed ties, citing Hila's public pro-Israel stance as the reason ... leading to online backlash on both sides.