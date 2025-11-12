Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katseye Targeted With Thousands of Death Threats Sent to Group, Families

By TMZ Staff
Published
Global girl group Katseye have only been around for about a year ... but they say they've already received thousands of death threats.

The group, composed of 6 women from all over the world -- Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeong, Manon Bannerman, Lara Raj, and Megan Skiendiel -- seemingly has a member anyone can relate to ... but they're not resonating with everyone.

They told BBC News music correspondent Mark Savage they've been sent thousands of death threats ... even their families have been threatened.

Band leader Sophia reflected, "It's something that we know that we signed up for, being so public ... but it doesn't change the fact that we are human."

As humans, they're thankful to have each other to lean on.

Lara expressed her gratitude for not having to brave that road alone, pointing out, "There's nobody else on this earth that will understand what it feels like."

And as if that wasn't enough ... Lara, who is a U.S. citizen with Tamil Indian heritage, told Savage she's also been the target of a false report to ICE for "working and residing in the United States without legal authorization."

She told the outlet she had to delete X to avoid seeing the trash being spewed her way.

None of the negativity is affecting their career trajectory, however. They're on their way to becoming the biggest girl group in the world!

"We rehearse to that goal every day," said Daniela.

