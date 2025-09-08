Katseye Backs Sabrina Carpenter's Trans Rights Message

Play video content TMZ.com

Sabrina Carpenter shook the VMAs with a bold trans rights message -- and Katseye is standing loud and proud right behind her!

We caught up with the hottest girl group of the moment Monday -- and when asked about Sabrina’s message, member Lara Raj didn’t hesitate, telling us, "Trans rights, forever!!"

Not to mention, Katseye's song "Mean Girls" has the lyric, "God bless the T girls and all the in-between girls," so their support shouldn't come as a shock!

Looks like the music girlies are all on the same wavelength when it comes to fighting for what they believe in -- and Sabrina proved it, using her Best Album win to drive the message home.

Sabrina shut down the critics, the discrimination, and all the negativity -- and she also turned her performance into a statement, flanked by trans folks and drag queens as she owned the stage.