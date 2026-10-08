Nick Young Tried Fighting D'Angelo Russel After Iggy Azalea Leak

Nick Young wanted to beat D'Angelo Russell's ass ... and that's exactly what he said he would've done if security hadn't blocked him from getting to the young Lakers star!

"I tried to get to the arena, they had security and everything. They stopped me at the door, told me I couldn't come in, 'take a couple of days off,'" Swaggy P told Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

"I had the whole gang with me. It was about to go crazy."

Why? Young explained it like this.

"I ain't never been in a situation like that where my teammate just snitched on me. I was like they're gonna call me a punk in the media, and I'm mad for real, I gotta do something. I gotta show him. I know he's young, 19, 18 or whatever, but still you don't do nothing like that."

P never got to put hands on D. Lo ... but he says he did get revenge of some sort against the former number two overall pick.

"I still had to get him so while he was playing, a couple friends of mine had to get his brother in the family lounge and all that. I had to get some type of get-back," Nick told Shannon.

Of course, it was one of the biggest sports scandals of 2016.

Russell's Twitter account leaked a video of a private conversation he had with Young where Swaggy boasted about cheating on his famous girlfriend, Iggy Azalea.

D. Lo blamed his GF for posting the clip, but Swaggy's still not buying the explanation, calling Russell a "snitch."

The video all but ended the couple's relationship, destroyed the player's friendship, and fractured the Lakers' locker room.

Nick also explained what it was like going home to Iggy after the video dropped ... a situation he says he knew was bad when he saw his belongings in the swimming pool.