Lamar Odom Says Top NBA Players List Missed Mark, Jalen Brunson Should Be #1

Play video content Video: Lamar Odom Ranks Jalen Brunson Among Current Players

Lamar Odom is calling B.S. on ESPN's top 100 NBA players list -- he thinks they got it all wrong -- especially at number one!

Jalen Brunson was six ... and that's crazy, according to Lamar.

"How you gon' be six if you won a championship?" Odom questioned.

"Gotta be one or two," the longtime Laker added.

So, what's Lamar's list look like?

Brunson, Wemby, Shai, Joker, Giannis.

While he disagreed with the network's conclusion, Odom admitted it's basically an impossible task, saying, "It's hard. They're all great."

At the end of the day, whether JB's one, two, or six doesn't really matter ... winning does, as the NBA superstar is gearing up for the new season, where he'll try and lead his Knicks squad to another chip.

Can they do it? Are they even the favorites? And, how about the Lakers out West, playing without LeBron James?