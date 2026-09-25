NHL Star Andrei Kuzmenko's Father Killed by Bear, Takes Leave of Absence

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko left the team to return home to Russia and grieve with his family ... after the NHL star's father was mauled to death by a bear.

The Penguins announced Thursday that Kuzmenko was taking a break after the death of his 62-year-old father, Alexander, in Russia. Earlier in the day, Kuzmenko reportedly showed up for practice with his teammates before flying to Moscow to mourn with his family.

According to Ren.tv. -- a Russian media outlet -- Alexander was on a fishing trip Tuesday when he was mauled by a bear that came out of the woods in Siberia's Tuva Republic.

The outlet said Alexander -- a Russian hockey coach -- died after suffering massive tissue damage after the bear bit him in the head. Alexander was reportedly on the trip with 6 other people who were able to scare off the bear.

Because they were deep in the forest, it took hours for them to get medical help. Alexander was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Tuva Republic's capital, Kyzyl, where he was pronounced dead.

Kyle Dubas, general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins, says in a statement ... "Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the Kuzmenko family and their loved ones as they grieve the loss of Alexander."