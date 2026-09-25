Taylor Swift 'Cleveland!' Lyrics Take Aim at Haters, Reference Travis Kelce Wedding

Sorry Haters, New Song 'Cleveland!' Is About My Hubby!!!

Taylor Swift went from referencing her hubby Travis Kelce's wood to now talking about his hood ... shouting him out in her newest batch of songs.

Swift dropped 4 brand new songs on Friday as part of her "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore" deluxe album ... and the song "Cleveland!" made a clear reference to her NFL star husband.

Considering Travis grew up in the Cleveland area -- and Taylor has previously described her man as a "human exclamation point" -- the title alone had Swifties connecting the dots.

Now, the lyrics seem to make the connection even clearer.

In the chorus, Taylor sings "He already took me to Cleveland and showed me The Heights. So hate all you like. This is the love of my life" ... making a clear reference to where Travis grew up ... and his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, "New Heights."

Later in the chorus, Taylor sings ... "He already took me to Cleveland, now I'm wearing white, so hate all you like. This is the love of my life."

The "wearing white" lyric is already getting plenty of attention, with fans interpreting it as a reference to their A-list wedding.

Of course, Taylor has previously woven her relationship with Travis into her music, with songs such as "So High School" and "Wood" widely interpreted by fans as references to their romance.