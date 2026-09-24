Tim Tebow: Life Surge Financial Courses Under Fire For Allegedly Charging Up to $50K

Play video content Video: Report Claims Tim Tebow-Backed Life Surge Financial Courses Under Fire for Allegedly Charging Up to $50K YouTube/Pablo Torre Finds Out

Tim Tebow is facing a heavy blitz of criticism ... after a new bombshell report claims he raked in millions from a wealth seminar aimed at Christians that left several attendees burdened with heavy debt after getting a hard sell.

Christian wealth-building company Life Surge -- which reportedly pays Tebow $2 to $4 million to speak at their events -- is being accused of pressuring its attendees to splurge on investment programs that cost up to $50,000 ... according to Mother Jones.

While tickets cost $20 to $97 ... attendees are encouraged to take part in the pricey "SurgeU" programs ... where they are pitched on shelling out big bucks to learn how to build wealth through investments and real estate.

The attendees -- many of whom reportedly come from limited means -- are then urged to pay for the courses by opening interest-free credit cards, taking out home equity loans, or even cashing in their 401Ks ... this according to Mother Jones.

Of course ... when those interest rates kick in and increase, many are left with spiraling debt.

The report claims that while the seminar offers stock trading and real estate advice that's meant to be "super easy" ... the processes involved are a lot more complex and time-consuming.

At the core of the report is Life Surge's "Kingdom Impact" messaging ... the idea that you're meant to generate wealth in order to do God's work.

And while a disclaimer briefly appears saying that attendees "could potentially lose money" ... it is shown too quickly and is too small to comprehend ... the report claims.

One attendee wrote in a Federal Trade Commission complaint ... "I am so devastated that Christians like Tim Tebow made me trust in something that has taken so much money from me. This is evil, especially because I'm disabled on a limited income."

In response ... Life Surge said it "does not train its representatives to pressure customers into borrowing or taking on debt they cannot afford."