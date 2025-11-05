Tim Tebow Opens Up On Fatherhood, 'One Of The Biggest Blessings In Life'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, welcomed their first child together back in July ... and the former Heisman trophy winner is loving every bit of fatherhood -- telling TMZ Sports it's been an "awesome" experience!!

We caught up with the two-time national champion out in NYC on Tuesday ... and while sleep may be at a premium these days, his face lit up when we asked how it's going with the little one.

"It is awesome, it is one of the biggest blessings in life," he said.

When baby Daphne grows up and searches her pops on the internet ... we hope she comes across this video, 'cause Tebow also had a special message for her.

"I want her to just know that she is loved and priceless to God," Tebow said. "She would always know that."

Of course, being a new parent always comes with challenges ... so what's the toughest thing Tebow has dealt with so far?

"Just trying to do everything to protect her," he said.

The former NFLer and Miss Universe introduced the world to the new member of their family with a beautiful carousel of photos on Instagram a few months back ... saying, "we couldn't be more grateful for the blessings and gift of this new little life."

"We're so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery. From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you."