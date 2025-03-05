Tim Tebow, Wife Reveal They're Having Baby Girl

Play video content

Forget Heisman Trophy winner and ex-NFL star ... Tim Tebow's about to have an even better title -- Girl Dad!!!

The former Denver Broncos quarterback and his wife, Demi-Leigh, announced Wednesday they're adding a daughter to their family very soon.

The two revealed their unborn baby's gender in a cute fashion on their Instagram pages ... sharing a video of them surprising themselves with the news after painting a canvas pink while blindfolded.

The couple couldn't have been happier to see the results of their work ... in fact, they had each predicted they were going to have a daughter just moments before the big reveal.

"Baby Tebow is a…GIRL! 🎀🩷🕊️," Demi-Leigh wrote on IG. "Our greatest blessing. We’ve been praying for her long before we knew her, and we’re beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl! 🥹"

The two said they were going to hang their new painting in the baby's nursery ... explaining they'll add a sweet bible verse to it as well.