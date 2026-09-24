Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Speaks Out on Family Feud

Dolly Parton's sister insists the family is still talking to each other ... despite their nephew allegedly threatening the late singer's estate.

Stella Parton took to social media Thursday to set the record straight on where things stand with Dolly's extended family.

Stella says ... "We are still in contact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time and confusion for them as well."

She adds ... "We are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances, we are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing."

Thanking fans of the "Jolene" singer ... Stella also revealed that there would be a celebration Friday in Dolly's honor.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

As we reported ... a Tennessee judge granted Dolly's estate, She's Alive, a restraining order against her nephew Bryan Seaver after the estate alleged the security guard made terroristic threats and harassment following his termination.

Bryan allegedly threatened to destroy the She's Alive brand as well as sabotage the late singer's business partnerships unless he was paid ... this according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Dolly tapped Bryan for her death announcement video ... and he is also accused of bragging about his past combat experience and selling ammunition to Haiti.