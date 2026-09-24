Dolly Parton's Nephew Ordered To Stay Away From Late Singer's Home After Alleged Violent Threats

Chalk up a legal victory for Dolly Parton's estate ... a Tennessee judge granted the estate's temporary restraining order against the late country singer's nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, after claiming he sent threatening messages.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... She's Alive, the entity created to oversee Dolly's estate, filed a complaint claiming that Bryan and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services (SAPS), threatened to wipe out Dolly's legacy and business empire with threats of violence.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

On Wednesday, the judge signed the restraining order barring Bryan and SAPS from coming within 1,000 feet of She's Alive employees, lawyers, and business partners. The order also prevents Bryan and SAPS from interfering with the entity's business relationships.

As TMZ first reported ... lawyers for Dolly's estate fired Bryan and SAPS last week from their longtime role as Dolly's security ... just weeks after Dolly picked Bryan to record a video announcing her death.

In the temporary restraining order, She's Alive claims Bryan fired off threatening messages in the past few weeks, using "terroristic threats, harassment, and intimidation."

The docs say Brian's messages are "especially improper" because they're part of a calculated campaign by a "trained military/private-security operative with access to an arsenal of military-grade weaponry."

The docs also say Bryan became "emboldened" and "relentless" in his threats against She's Alive and its staff. On September 1, Bryan allegedly wrote a message to She's Alive, stating, "I'm going to set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It's going to be great. Or f***ing pay me."

Bryan, according to the docs, also boasted about working with private military contractors in the Iraq War, utilizing those experiences to threaten She's Alive by writing that he "just sold 29 million dollars worth of ammo to Haiti."

As a result of the alleged threats, Dolly's trusts and estates attorney resigned, and several employees of She's Alive quit the company. Others said they were scared to show up to work.

Play video content Video: New Security Team Arrives At Dolly Parton Home Following Nephew Firing

What's more, She's Alive was forced to hire private security to protect its remaining employees at work and at their homes.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for October 7.