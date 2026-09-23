Dolly Parton's Staff Need Home Security, Flee Office After Nephew's Alleged Threats

The battle between Dolly Parton's nephew and the company managing her assets has allegedly gotten so scary, some employees stopped going to the office ... and the company needed to hire private security at their homes.

TMZ obtained court docs submitted Tuesday by Dolly's management company -- She's Alive, LLC -- supporting its request for a temporary restraining order against Dolly's nephew Bryan Seaver and his security company.

Dolly's management company claims her nephew called himself an "international arms dealer and mercenary" and declared, "I'm a killer."

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After Dolly died, Bryan allegedly bragged, "All I do is warfare," and warned, "Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do."

According to the docs, Bryan vowed to "destroy the entire brand" and "ratf*** every (Dollywood business partner) entity" he could conjure.

In another message, he allegedly told Dolly's longtime entertainment attorney, "I'm not an entertainment person. I'm a killer."

The company claims those alleged threats had an immediate impact ... saying Dolly's trusts and estates attorney withdrew, other personnel resigned, and some folks stopped coming into the office because they no longer felt safe.

In the docs, the company claims it had to hire private security for employees, including at their homes, out of fear of Bryan and his allegedly heavily armed associates.

The company calls the result "continuing operational paralysis" ... saying it cannot manage Dolly's professional legacy if employees are afraid to work and business partners fear becoming Bryan's next target.

As TMZ first reported, Bryan and his security companies were fired and ordered to vacate Dolly's properties immediately.