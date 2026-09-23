Dolly Parton's Nephew Boasts About Being Famous For Announcing Her Death

I'm the Face of the Biggest Social Post Ever!!!

Dolly Parton's death put the world in mourning ... and apparently put her nephew in main-character mode.

According to text messages submitted in court docs related to the Dolly estate war, her nephew Bryan Seaver boasted, "But I'm now the face of the biggest social media post in human history."

Bryan was referring to the August 25 video in which he announced Dolly's death -- a post that suddenly thrust him into the global spotlight.

He goes on to say everyone wanted to interview him ... while describing himself as "literally an international arms dealer and mercenary."

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Bryan -- Dolly's head of security for more than two decades -- was the family member she selected to tell the world she'd died.

Dolly's nephew and his security companies have since been fired from every Dolly property.

Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, recently filed for a restraining order, accusing Bryan of threats and intimidation. The alleged threats have already driven staffers to quit or stop coming in to work ... while some now need private security at home.