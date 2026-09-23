Gregg Popovich Marries Former Assistant Coach Mike Budenholzer's Ex-Wife

NBA legend Gregg Popovich definitely knows ball, but does he know bro code? The former San Antonio Spurs head coach is remarried ... to his assistant coach's ex ... TMZ has learned.

According to a marriage license obtained by TMZ ... Popovich has tied the knot with Mary Barth Budenholzer, formerly known as Mrs. Mike Budenholzer ... who worked very closely with Coach Pop to win 5 NBA Championship rings for the Spurs.

The newlyweds exchanged wedding rings September 16 in Texas ... according to the marriage license filed in Bexar County, TX.

Mike coached under Gregg (NBA fans just call him Pop) as an assistant for the Spurs for almost 20 years -- from 1996 to 2013 -- before leaving to become head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

We don't know exactly when Mary and Pop started their personal championship run to the altar, but here's what we do know.

Mike and Mary quietly divorced in 2016 ... and then in 2018, Pop's first wife, Erin Popovich, died after battling an undisclosed severe illness.

Now here we are in 2026 ... Pop and Mary are hitched -- they attended Spurs games together last season -- and Mike's got a new relationship, too.

The Spurs had no comment on Pop's latest ring, but everybody moves on.