Gregg Popovich 911 Caller Said Coach 'Barely Responding' Amid April Emergency

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call related to Gregg Popovich's medical emergency last month ... and it's shedding more light on just how dire the situation involving the NBA legend was.

In the audio, you can hear a man tell law enforcement back on April 15 that Popovich -- who he didn't ID by name on the call -- had just passed out at a San Antonio-area Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Initially, the man said the former Spurs coach, whom he described as a restaurant "guest," was "non-responding" ... though he later amended his words to note that Pop was actually "barely responding."

Fortunately, just seconds later, he added that Popovich had started to slowly come around.

"OK," the caller said, "he's responding now."

"He passed out for a little bit," the man added.

As you know, medics raced to the scene and placed Popovich on a stretcher ... before they transported him to a nearby hospital.

Our sources told us at the time Popovich appeared to have been dealing with some of the effects of the mild stroke he suffered in early November.

Thankfully, Popovich recovered ... and he was able to attend new Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's introductory press conference a couple weeks later on May 5.

He spoke about his health at the newser, noting "things are getting better by the day" -- but he did say it's just simply not good enough for him to continue coaching his beloved team.