Gregg Popovich Stepping Down as Spurs Head Coach After Medical Issues

Gregg Popovich is no longer the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs ... as the franchise legend has now pivoted to a front office role with the organization after a string of recent health issues.

The news broke just minutes ago ... with the Spurs stating the 76-year-old five-time champion would become the full-time team president.

The report comes weeks after Popovich's latest health scare at a local restaurant ... which resulted in him being transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Before that, Pop suffered a mild stroke in November 2024 ... with assistant Mitch Johnson taking the reins for the remainder of the season.

Popovich was the oldest head coach in the Association ... as well as the winningest with 1,422 victories under his leadership.

He has won the Coach of the Year honors three times.

Popovich has been with the team since the early '90s ... and became the head coach in the 1996 season.

According to ESPN, Pop has been around the team in recent days ... but ultimately decided he could not keep up with the "taxing grind" of being the head coach.

He will continue to have a major presence within the franchise.

