Gregg Popovich Suffered Mild Stroke, Expected To Make Full Recovery

Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke earlier this month ... but thankfully, the legendary coach is expected to make a full recovery.

The San Antonio Spurs shared the update on Wednesday ... saying Pop experienced the medical scare at the team's Frost Bank Center on Nov. 2.

According to the statement, Pop has already kickstarted a rehabilitation program in the days following the stroke ... and although there's a strong belief he'll get back to 100%, a timeline for his return has yet to be determined.

"During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family," the Spurs said.

As we previously reported, the 75-year-old suffered the health issue prior to the Spurs' home contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves ... but details surrounding what happened were not disclosed at the time.

Interim coach Mitch Johnson briefly spoke about Pop's status ... saying the leader of the bench was "not feeling well" and it wasn't the first time the team had to resort to the "next man up" mentality.

Pop also missed time back in 2022 ... after he was sidelined due to a minor medical procedure.