Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Suffers Health Issue, Out Indefinitely

Gregg Popovich reportedly suffered a "health issue" over the weekend before the Spurs game ... with the legendary head coach being ruled out for an "indefinite period."

Shams Charania broke the news Monday morning, saying the 75-year-old coach suffered the issue prior to the Spurs matchup against the Timberwolves on Saturday ... which they won, 113-103.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson -- who stepped in for his boss and will now serve as interim coach -- said at the time the all-time winningest coach in league history was "not feeling well."

"This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up.” Coach Johnson said. "Sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well."

The specifics of the medical issue are not known ... but it isn't the first time Pop's missed time during the season. In 2022, GP was sidelined from a minor medical procedure -- but returned in short order.