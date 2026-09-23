'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Son Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Cop, Drug Possession

Jamar Goff -- the foster son of "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond -- was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer and drug possession ... TMZ has learned.

The 23-year-old was booked into Jefferson County Jail on September 15 at 2:30 AM in Birmingham, AL.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, an officer was called about a suspicious person on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus ... and the cop claimed to have found Jamar sleeping near a fountain without a shirt.

The officer says they woke up Jamar to ask him what he was doing on campus ... and he allegedly replied he was waiting for someone to come and sell him "ice," which the docs note is another name for methamphetamine.

The officer claims to have told Jamar to get a move on ... but later learned Jamar had a warrant out for his arrest -- at which time the officer went out, relocated Jamar and tried to slap cuffs on him.

The docs say Jamar took off running ... eventually ending up at a local hospital -- where he allegedly "used an open-handed palm strike" on an officer.

Officers say they went through Jamar's backpack ... and allegedly found a glass pipe. Cops claim they later checked Jamar's person and found 1.8 grams of methamphetamine on him.

He was booked on charges of 2nd-degree assault of a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $37,000.

As you may know, Ree and her husband, Ladd Drummond, took in Jamar back in 2018 when he was just a teenager ... though it's worth noting one of the documents states Jamar is now homeless.

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Jamar grew close to the family after he badly injured his foot in an ATV accident ... with Ree writing in her book, "Frontier Follies," that it forced everyone in the newly formed family to grow close real quick.

Ree posted a loving tribute to Jamar in honor of his 21st birthday in 2023 ... writing in an IG post, "I can't wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!!"