Florida Mom Says Tried To Get Her Sons With Autism to Overdose To Send Them To Heaven

... So I Tried To Kill Us All

I Wanted To Put My Kids With Autism Out Of Their Misery

A Florida mom charged with trying to kill her two adult sons with autism by overdosing them on drugs told cops she was trying to put them out of their misery and send them to heaven ... this according to her arrest warrant.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, 68-year-old Marilyn Therrell confessed to police that she administered significantly higher-than-prescribed doses of their medication because she wanted to free them of their "disabilities and suffering."

Cops say she told officers she ground up a bunch of Valium and Clonidine pills ... in hopes the drug cocktail would kill them all.

What's more, police say Therrell wrote a note explaining that she had called hundreds of people for help because she's so "weak," while thanking the state of Florida, President Trump and Congress. She said she wanted police to discover the note to bring attention to the topic of autism treatment.

As we reported, Therrell contacted police to report an overdose on the morning of September 8 at her home in Kissimmee ... and when deputies arrived, they say they found her and her 2 adult sons, ages 30 and 32, exhibiting symptoms of an overdose.

According to the docs, police found bottles of prescription pills but say none of them were prescribed to Therrell. They also say they found what cops described as a "shrine" to Therrell's late husband, who passed away nearly a year ago.

Cops seized a bunch of the prescription medications from the scene.

Therrell was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of abuse of a disabled adult. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Her sons are reportedly expected to survive and, after being released from the hospital, will be placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families' Adult Protective Services.