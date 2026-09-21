Florida Mom Accused of Trying To Cause Fatal Overdoses In Sons With Autism

Allegedly Tried To Cause Fatal Overdoses In Sons With Autism

A mother of two in Florida has been charged with attempted murder after cops say she intentionally gave her two adult sons with autism overdoses of medication.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office ... on September 8, sheriff's deputies received a report about overdoses at a house in Kissimmee.

Deputies say they found 3 people -- 68-year-old Marilyn Therrell and her two sons, 32 and 30, respectively -- suffering from apparent medication overdoses.

Emergency medical personnel transported the three to a local hospital ... and, after some investigation, deputies say they became suspicious that the overdoses weren't accidental.

They say they brought Therrell in for questioning ... and allege she admitted to giving her sons too much medication. Authorities say Therrell's husband passed away last year -- and she says she was overwhelmed by the demands of taking care of two adult children with autism.

Therrell is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult. Her bond was set at $50,000.