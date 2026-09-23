Antonio Brown To Accept Sweet Plea Deal In Attempted Murder Case

Antonio Brown's in his Godfather era ... the former NFL superstar is set to take a plea deal in his attempted murder case after prosecutors "made him an offer he couldn't refuse," according to AB's lawyer!

Brown will be in a Miami-Dade courthouse next week, where attorney Mark Eiglarsh says he'll take a deal that will dramatically reduce the second-degree attempted murder charge ... and will allow him to avoid prison altogether.

Play video content 5/16/25 Video: Shots Ring Out After Antonio Brown And Zül-Qarnaįn Scuffle

Instead, AB -- who was facing up to 3 decades behind bars (with a 20-year mandatory minimum) -- will get probation, according to Eiglarsh.

The felony case dates back to a May 2025 incident at an Adin Ross boxing event in Miami.

Prosecutors claimed the All-Pro got into an altercation with a former acquaintance-turned-rival named Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu ... which they say started with punches, but turned far more serious after they alleged AB grabbed a gun from a security guard and chased the guy.

An arrest warrant was ultimately issued for Antonio in June 2025, but he was in Dubai. Brown was ultimately extradited to the States and was sent to Florida in November.

AB pled not guilty and always maintained he was protecting himself the night of the incident.

“This was not an easy decision,” Eiglarsh told TMZ Sports.

“Antonio believes in his innocence. He believes strongly in his Stand Your Ground defense, and he believes he would ultimately prevail at trial. But when prosecutors put an offer on the table that transforms a potential decades-long prison sentence into a significantly reduced charge and probation, there was simply no way he could reasonably turn it down.”

Bottom line, Antonio's not confessing. The deal was too sweet to turn down.