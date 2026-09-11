Antonio Brown Threatens to 'Violate' Druski Over CTE Sketch

Druski better watch his back ... and we mean that literally -- because Antonio Brown has promised to rough him up big time as payback for a recent skit.

The former NFL star called out the comedian during an on-the-street interview ... after he was asked if he thought the Druski sketch about CTE took shots at him.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Remember, this is the video which starts with Druski taking a hard hit on the football field, developing CTE, and then going crazy ... getting into a car chase and a whole lot more.

AB says it's possibly a joke at his expense ... and he's clearly not a fan ... issuing a bunch of violent threats.

He says, "Yeah, I'm gonna f*** Druski in his ass. Yo, Druski, I'm gonna f*** you in the ass. Not directly and s***, but yeah we're gonna violate you, bro."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The interviewer then asks what AB would do if Druski walked up to him right now ... and he tones down the rhetoric a bit -- promising the comedian a wedgie from "Club CTE."

As for who has membership in that particular group ... Antonio mentions an NFL heavyweight.