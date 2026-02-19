Druski Says He Reached Out To JSN After Butchering Name, Never Heard Back

Reached Out To JSN After Butchering His Name

Druski addressed his viral moment from the NFL Honors award show in San Francisco, where he butchered the name of Offensive Player of the Year award winner Jaxon Smith-Njigba ... with the comedian revealing he reached out to the NFL star, but never heard back.

The comedian swung by CBS Mornings, where Nate Burleson asked him about his pronunciation of Smith-Njigba's name -- which sparked fierce backlash online.

"I like to mess around," he said. "Sometimes you can go too far."

While he added that it's a hard name to pronounce, the 31-year-old said he attempted to contact the Seahawks wide receiver about it.

"Congratulations to him, the team on the Super Bowl," Druski said. "I think that was an amazing thing. I didn't get no response back, but I did reach out, I tried."

The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver has yet to address Druski publicly, either, but we do know people close to the standout wide receiver were pissed, including teammate Uchenna Nwosu, who called Druski "lame" after the incident.

The Seahawks PR team even called him out, saying, "Hall of Famer Barry Sanders drew the short straw getting stuck with Druski's big whiff tonight."

"Put some respect on. Put some respect on @Seahawks WR @jaxson_smith1’s name."

