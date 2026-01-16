Celeb Pastor John Gray III Says Druski Megachurch Skit Is Funny, Not Offensive

Play video content TMZ.com

Pastor to the stars John Gray III says a viral Druski skit making fun of megachurch pastors isn't an affront to God ... he says the jokes are hilarious and anyone who doesn't like it needs to do some introspection.

John tells TMZ ... Druski isn't making fun of Jesus Christ or God, he's aiming his jokes at pastors who go way overboard with theatrics and production effects at mega church services.

Pastor Gray says he didn't take offense to anything Druski said or did here ... telling us the people who are offended need to sit down in front of the mirror and think long and hard about their actions.

Druski takes also takes aim at church collections and pastors who wear designer clothes, jewelry, and drive fancy cars ... in the skit, he leaves his church in a Bentley.