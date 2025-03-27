Marvin Sapp Tells Church Ushers to Close Doors Until Congregation Coughs Up $40K, on Video

No One Leaves Until We Get $40K ...

Gospel singer and bishop Marvin Sapp is under fire for his unorthodox way of asking church members for donations ... because he's on video telling ushers to close the doors until a huge goal is met.

Resurfaced video from Marvin's sermon at the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World annual summer convention is going viral ... and folks are taking issue with Marvin's fundraising style.

In the clip, the gospel music legend-turned-preacher tells the ushers to close the doors until the 1,000 worshipers in the building donate $20 each.

Marvin then tells the thousands of folks watching the live stream to pony up $20 as well.

He says it's an easy way to raise $40,000 for the church ... and he says all the pastors on stage need to cough up $100.

Marvin takes out his bankroll and puts his money where his mouth is ... but then some folks say he puts his foot in his mouth by telling people in the building to physically come up to the stage and show him their donations.

Cash is king but Marvin says electronic payments work too ... and he says anyone donating with their phones need to prove they sent the money.

The big issue here for most folks online is Marvin instructing the ushers to close the doors ... with some going so far as to claim he was holding people hostage. Police tell us they were not called.

Marvin's plea happened after he sang and preached at the 2024 PAW Convention in Baltimore back in July ... but the video's just now getting traction, and stirring debate.

Wednesday night, Sapp posted a response on Facebook to the public outcry about the video ... he says, in part, "My directive was not about control it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources."