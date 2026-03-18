Antonio Brown Gets Permission To Travel To California For Medical Exam

... Gets Permission To Travel Outside Of Florida

For the first time since being arraigned on a second-degree attempted murder charge ... TMZ Sports has learned that Antonio Brown is set to leave the state of Florida ... with the former NFL star heading out west to California.

According to court documents, AB's lawyer -- Mark Eiglarsh -- filed the motion on Tuesday. It asks the court to allow Brown to travel to Southern California "for a medical examination."

"Since his release, he has been fully compliant and has adhered to all terms and

conditions imposed by the Court," Eiglarsh said in the request.

His motion also noted the Assistant State Attorney, Martiza Liriano, had no objections to the request.

It's unclear exactly what his doctor's visit is for, but the judge approved the request on Wednesday.

It's not the first time the 37-year-old has requested and received permission to leave his house. He made similar requests earlier this year, seeking to travel to Tampa for business, which were also approved.

AB was hit with a second-degree attempted murder charge stemming from an incident at an Adin Ross boxing event in May 2025 -- where he's accused of trying to murder his former friend, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Natambu.

He was extradited from the United Arab Emirates late last year after a warrant for his arrest was issued. Brown has since entered a not guilty plea and was placed on house arrest, albeit the most lax form, during a court appearance in November 2025.

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