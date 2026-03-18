Antonio Brown’s Former Florida Mansion Hits Market For Just Under $4 Million

A mansion once belonging to Antonio Brown has hit the market ... and if you happen to have a spare $4 million hanging around -- it can all be yours!!

TMZ Sports has learned the pad -- located along Lake Keystone in Odessa, FL -- was listed for sale on Wednesday. AB owned it until he gave it up as part of his bankruptcy proceedings to pay back his creditors

The over 13,000-square-foot property, which includes climate-controlled garages for 11 vehicles, comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms ... and you're not gonna believe what all is packed inside the pad.

"From the moment you arrive, the estate unfolds with an impressive sense of scale and arrival," the listing says. "Inside, soaring ceilings, a dramatic winding staircase, and a breathtaking two-story wall of clerestory windows flood the home with natural light while framing sweeping lake views."

The kitchen has everything a chef needs. It is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, a gas Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, twin dishwashers and even a built-in Miele coffee system and wine cooler.

It also includes a suite with its own coffee bar and a spa-inspired bath!!

Stepping outside, folks are greeted by a pool and spa that overlooks the lake ... and a private dock for water activities.

Beyond that ... it comes with over 2,000 square feet of unfinished floor planning -- meaning any potential buyer has the template to do as they see fit with the space.

Nicholas Buchanan of Smith & Associates Real Estate holds the listing.

AB's estate agreed to turn over the property in a settlement agreement filed with the court in December 2025. In May 2024 ... the former NFL star announced he would be filing for bankruptcy -- with court records showing he owed nearly $3 million to eight creditors.