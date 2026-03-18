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Antonio Brown’s Former Florida Mansion Hits Market For Just Under $4 Million

Antonio Brown Former Mansion Hits Market ... For Nearly $4 Million

By TMZ Staff
Published
Antonio Brown's Florida Mansion Hits The Market For $4 Million
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Tampa Listing Lab

A mansion once belonging to Antonio Brown has hit the market ... and if you happen to have a spare $4 million hanging around -- it can all be yours!!

TMZ Sports has learned the pad -- located along Lake Keystone in Odessa, FL -- was listed for sale on Wednesday. AB owned it until he gave it up as part of his bankruptcy proceedings to pay back his creditors

The over 13,000-square-foot property, which includes climate-controlled garages for 11 vehicles, comes with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms ... and you're not gonna believe what all is packed inside the pad.

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Tampa Listing Lab

"From the moment you arrive, the estate unfolds with an impressive sense of scale and arrival," the listing says. "Inside, soaring ceilings, a dramatic winding staircase, and a breathtaking two-story wall of clerestory windows flood the home with natural light while framing sweeping lake views."

The kitchen has everything a chef needs. It is equipped with custom wood cabinetry, a gas Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigeration, twin dishwashers and even a built-in Miele coffee system and wine cooler.

It also includes a suite with its own coffee bar and a spa-inspired bath!!

Stepping outside, folks are greeted by a pool and spa that overlooks the lake ... and a private dock for water activities.

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Tampa Listing Lab

Beyond that ... it comes with over 2,000 square feet of unfinished floor planning -- meaning any potential buyer has the template to do as they see fit with the space.

Nicholas Buchanan of Smith & Associates Real Estate holds the listing.

AB's estate agreed to turn over the property in a settlement agreement filed with the court in December 2025. In May 2024 ... the former NFL star announced he would be filing for bankruptcy -- with court records showing he owed nearly $3 million to eight creditors.

He originally purchased the property in 2021.