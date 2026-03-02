Victor Wembanyama Asks Public For Help In Search For Missing Friend

Victor Wembanyama is asking for help in locating his friend, 23-year-old Elijah Hoard ... who was reported missing Sunday in Chicago after his family said he did not board his flight home to France.

Police in the Windy City put out a missing person bulletin Sunday afternoon ... stating Hoard was last seen Friday at O'Hare Airport wearing "a brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and cream-colored shoes."

They also noted that Hoard "may be in need of medical attention."

Wembanyama then took to his Instagram on Monday morning, pleading with the public to help find "our friend."

"If you have any information please reach out to local authorities."

The San Antonio Spurs star even went on to tag some notable Chicago sports figures ... including Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

As for the circumstances leading to Hoard's disappearance, his family told a local outlet that Hoard had just gotten done wrapping up a 10-day visit to Chicago.

"Everything seemed pretty normal the first eight days, but the last two days his whole mood had swung, and he was really adamant about not going back home, and he didn't want to go home," Antwon Hoard, Elijah's father, said.

Antwon added that his son never checked in for his flight, and noted the possibility that "he could possibly be floating around the airport or something."

"But again, that's the last we've seen of him."