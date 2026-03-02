Sixers' V.J. Edgecombe Hugs Woman After Courtside Collision

Philadelphia 76ers hooper V.J. Edgecombe put it all on the line Sunday night ... 'cause at one point in the game, he dove head-first into the stands to keep a ball in play ... but he accidentally kicked a woman right in the kisser in the process.

It all went down as the 76ers were taking on the Boston Celtics in Beantown. As Edgecombe attempted to save the rock from going out of bounds, he launched into the fans sitting courtside, with his left foot catching a poor woman as he flew over her.

VJ is a class act man...



hugged the lady after accidentally kicking her in the facepic.twitter.com/0VON5Q5o3R @ohnohedidnt24

The 20-year-old was quick to check in on the lady, with cameras catching the two embracing before he made his way back to the floor. While the woman seemed to be taking it in stride, she did have a mark left on the right side from the shoe.

Boston would go on to win the game by a final score of 114-98, so as long as she's a supporter of the Celtics, she can at least be happy about the victory.

Fans sitting on the hardwood have gotten both ends of the experience over the years -- while this woman took a shoe to the face ... some young fans courtside in L.A. in January last year were brought to tears when they got the chance to meet LeBron James!!

